JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JBGS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.54. 1,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,898. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. On average, research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

