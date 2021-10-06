Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.99 and last traded at $41.99. Approximately 5,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 155,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $997.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,176 shares of company stock worth $4,527,728. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

