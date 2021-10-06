Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ LAWS traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. 10,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $467.52 million, a PE ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.82 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

