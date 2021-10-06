XTX Topco Ltd Has $338,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after buying an additional 368,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,858,000 after buying an additional 189,081 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 33.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,793,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,417,000 after buying an additional 702,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,528,000 after buying an additional 466,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.62.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.28. 140,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,610. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of -119.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $972,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $852,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,803 shares of company stock valued at $64,539,531 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

