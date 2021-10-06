SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 39,514 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 614.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,514 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 255,892 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,251,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,915,000 after purchasing an additional 228,843 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,795. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average of $99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.