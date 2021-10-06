Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 1,509 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Entegris by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Entegris by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 307,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after acquiring an additional 73,855 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Entegris stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,633. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.10.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

