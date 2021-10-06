Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 476,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,322,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

