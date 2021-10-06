Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 476,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,322,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.
SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
Featured Article: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.