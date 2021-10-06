Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 372 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 236.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 18.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 288,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 44,170 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in The Mosaic by 943.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 517,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after buying an additional 468,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1,447.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 169,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 158,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. 142,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

