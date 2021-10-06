SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 13,472 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 157.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Qorvo by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.52. 8,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.56 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

