SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,194 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,685. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,225. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.