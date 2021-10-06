Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after buying an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,888,000 after buying an additional 155,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after buying an additional 90,230 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 749,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,709,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.52. 9,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,154. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.49.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

