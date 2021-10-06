BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.95.
NASDAQ BLU traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,975. The firm has a market cap of $473.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.25. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,619 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 610,545 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.
Further Reading: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.