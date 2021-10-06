BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.95.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

NASDAQ BLU traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,975. The firm has a market cap of $473.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.25. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,619 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 610,545 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.