ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective raised by Truist from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.92.

ARCB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in ArcBest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

