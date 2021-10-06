Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

AUTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.43.

AUTL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. 2,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. Equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 2,721,085 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $15,166,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $12,107,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $11,909,000. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

