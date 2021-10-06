Zacks Investment Research Lowers Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $104.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Sportswear has outpaced the industry, year to date. The company has been gaining on its solid direct-to-consumer e-commerce business, which remained a driver in second-quarter 2021. During the quarter, earnings and sales grew year over year and cruised past the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were backed by strong fundamental business revival, along with better-than-expected performance in U.S. wholesale and the DTC brick & mortar businesses. DTC e-commerce sales continued to rise, with consumers’ increased preference for online shopping. Certainly, Columbia Sportswear is well positioned to gain from the existing consumer and outdoor patterns. Despite witnessing escalated ocean freight costs and pandemic-led supply-chain bottlenecks, management raised its top- and bottom-line guidance, though it trimmed the gross margin view.”

COLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.00.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,251. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.02.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 32.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

