Quant Achieves Market Cap of $3.70 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Quant has a market cap of $3.70 billion and approximately $74.17 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $306.11 or 0.00560753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001014 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.16 or 0.00936384 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

