Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to post $26.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.70 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $20.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $104.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.50 million to $107.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $144.78 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $147.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $340,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,262. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 210.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,700,000 after purchasing an additional 786,034 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,341,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after acquiring an additional 380,400 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 375,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,890,000 after acquiring an additional 351,697 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SILK traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.51. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

