Keybank National Association OH Has $637,000 Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NIO were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of NIO by 807.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. 567,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,760,203. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.02.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

