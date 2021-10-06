Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 53.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,750 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $1,296,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $1,573,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.80. 118,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757,965. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

