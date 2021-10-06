Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $324,000 Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 845,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 166.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 13.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 343,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 40,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,733,832. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.