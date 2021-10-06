Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.90% of Fastly worth $62,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,298,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,728. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

