Truist Securities Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $213.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Securities from $240.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.08.
NYSE:STZ traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.04. 41,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,711. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.68. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
