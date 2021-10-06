Truist Securities Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $213.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Securities from $240.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.08.

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.04. 41,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,711. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.68. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

