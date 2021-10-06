Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FPRUY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fraport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Fraport alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY remained flat at $$34.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.