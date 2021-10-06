Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FPRUY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fraport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY remained flat at $$34.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

