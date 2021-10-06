KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €77.00 ($90.59) to €81.00 ($95.29) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of KBC Group to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.63. 30,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,868. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

