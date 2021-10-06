Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $493.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after buying an additional 78,499 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 79.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

