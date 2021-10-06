BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTGOF. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. New Street Research lowered BT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BT Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.00.

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of BT Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 166,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,711. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.