Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.74. 45,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,240. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

