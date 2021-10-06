Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.62.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. Vinci has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

