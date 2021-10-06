Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Expands By 25.0%

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
MYJ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,464. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $16.45.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
