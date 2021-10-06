Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Expands By 25.0%

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MYJ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,464. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

