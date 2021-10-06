Short Interest in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Increases By 25.1%

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the August 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.62. 6,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

