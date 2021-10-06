Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Up 7.4%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 16,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,297,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRX. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $612.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,147,000 after purchasing an additional 530,489 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,579 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,749,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 77,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,474 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

