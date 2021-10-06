Incent Market Cap Hits $2.99 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Incent coin can currently be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $499.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 233.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00102896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00134999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,592.04 or 0.99873793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.90 or 0.06490739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

