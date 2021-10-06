Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $12.10 Million in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 517,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,103,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.35% of Broadstone Net Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNL. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,566. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNL. Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

