Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 714.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,736 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. 178,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,276. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

