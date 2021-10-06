Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $589,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,489 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $444.24. The company had a trading volume of 35,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,156. The company has a market capitalization of $196.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $470.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $450.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.39.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

