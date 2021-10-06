Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Trex by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Trex by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,720. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

