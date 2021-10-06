Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 36.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after buying an additional 1,139,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 429,435 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 60.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,131,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 425,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 663.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 332,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,245. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

