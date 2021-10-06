Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 186,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $4,362,625.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,599,507 shares of company stock worth $35,795,132 in the last ninety days.

QS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. 134,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,450,055. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.87.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

