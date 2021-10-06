Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190,243 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $171,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. 270,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,679,339. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

