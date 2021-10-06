Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,486,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 238,982 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.38% of Crocs worth $173,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,911,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Crocs by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 69,048 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Shares of CROX traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $137.15. 21,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.47. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

