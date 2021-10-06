XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by 478.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 51.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,306. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore J. Brombach acquired 29,500 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,288 shares of company stock valued at $333,997 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 145.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

