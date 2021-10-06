Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:EFAS)

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

EFAS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $16.81.

