B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.94.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.42. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 6.33. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.29.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,082 shares of company stock worth $654,333.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

