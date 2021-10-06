Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCW. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a strong-buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.08.

Shares of TSE TCW traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.13. 1,264,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$778.78 million and a P/E ratio of -14.72. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.44.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.90 million. Analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

