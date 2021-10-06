MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$74.00 price objective on the stock.

MTY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of MTY Food Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of MTY Food Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.25.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY traded down C$0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$34.42 and a 12 month high of C$72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.