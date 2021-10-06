AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Announces $0.05 Dividend

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend by 140.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of CBH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,568. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

