Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $10.44 Million in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,184 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE RDY traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $65.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,905. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

