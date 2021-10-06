Lead Wallet Price Tops $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $4.17 million and $243,814.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00059383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00101343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00133094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,818.29 or 1.00421093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.51 or 0.06502318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

