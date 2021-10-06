-$0.03 EPS Expected for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Cameco reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. 376,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,930,950. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

