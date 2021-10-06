Analysts Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.83. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $570.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million.

BZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,693 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZH stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,342. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 11.76. The company has a market cap of $523.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.08.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.