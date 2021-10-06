Analysts Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.83. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $570.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million.

BZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,693 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZH stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,342. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 11.76. The company has a market cap of $523.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.08.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

